Alleged money laundering: Jonathan, not Dasuki gave me N400m – Metuh

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, yesterday, revealed that the N400m project fund in which he is standing trial was paid to him by former President Goodluck Jonathan and not the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Testifying before Justice Okon Abang, Metuh said that the money was paid to him by Jonathan to execute some national assignment for the federal government.

In his evidence in chief, Metuh said he could not consider the money for act of any unlawful purpose because it came from the then president.

He told the federal high court sitting in Abuja, that he held a meeting with the then president where various issues and challenges facing the country were discussed; adding that former president Jonathan promised and made the N400m available to him to carry out the national assignment.

Metuh maintained that the money could not have been for an unlawful purpose because he was helping and contributing to stabilizing the then government because the president Jonathan was elected on the PDP platform.

Further on his evidence, he specifically, dismissed allegations that the money was channeled to him through Dasuki.

“I did not receive any money from Col. Sambo Dasuki. Dasuki represents one of the finest and most brilliant military officers ever produced in the Nigerian military. He has had a distinguished career, served a lot of government and finally served as National Security Adviser for this country, under former president Jonathan.

“Up till May 29, 2015, no individual or group had ever questioned Dasiki’s integrity not to talk of been charged or arrested for any unlawful act. I am not aware of any criminal charge against Dasuki or any unlawful act until we lost government in 2015.

“As I am talking on oath before this court now, I can say categorically that Dasuki has not been interrogated, charged or convicted for any act relating to me and my company.

“The N400m was paid into my account by the then president and I did not conceal or disguise the money and it was not transfer out of jurisdiction”, he said.

Metuh insisted that the money was paid him for specific purposes and disbursed to those who executed the purposes as directed by the then president, adding that he later submitted details of the disbursement to the president.

He urged the court to take a look into the list of disbursement carried out in cash and in checks.

In conclusion, he dismissed the insinuation that the N400m was meant to fund the PDP, adding that at the period, the PDP was rich to the tune of N33bn, with N12bn generated from sales of nomination forms and N21bn raked from fund raising.