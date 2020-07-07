Alleged fraud: Second defendant’s absence stalls Orosanye trial

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The ongoing trial of the former Head of Service, Steve Oronsaye before the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, suffered setback due to the absence of the second defendant, Osarenkhoe Afe.

At the resumed trial, counsel to Afe, Mr Oluwole Aladedoye informed the court that the defendant’s absence in court was occasioned by the closure of airports on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He prayed the court to excuse the defendant absence, adding that he never missed proceedings before now.

“Going by the court’s records, my client has never missed proceedings but because the airports are still closed, he is unable to fly from Lagos to Abuja.

” He wanted to come by road but only recently we heard that 18 passengers on a bus coming to Abuja from Lagos were kidnapped so it is not safe.

“He needs to be alive to defend himself and since the airports are opening soon, he is making efforts to book a flight to Abuja,” Aladedoye explained further.

In his responds, the prosecution counsel, Mr Oluwalele Atolagbe, raised no objection to the development.

Consequently the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo had adjourned the matter to July 21 for continuation.

