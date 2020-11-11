Alleged fraud: Civil servant forfeits N535m to FG over contract scam

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A civil servant, Mr Okunrinboye Titus, yesterday, told the federal high court Abuja, that he forfeited a sum of N535m to the federal government, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigated his profile

He also informed the court that he refunded another sum of N20m to government when his activities as a Special Pay Officer in the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs were investigated by the anti-graft agency.

Okunrinboye testify in the fraud charges brought against former Presidential Aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, his Personal Secretary, Mr Sampson Okpetu and two companies, Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited, who are standing trial on 16 count charges.

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the four defendants for alleged fraud and mis-appropriation of N714.6m while Turaki served as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

In his Evidence in Chief, the witness informed the court that a sum of N359m was transferred into the Ministry’s account with Zenith Bank in 2015 for the purpose of sensitizing Islamic groups in the country to vote for former President Goodluck Jonathan

Under cross examination by Joe Gadzama, SAN, lead counsel to Turaki, the witness informed the court that he floated four different companies, Pinnacle Energy Limited, BoyeTom Nigeria Limited, Everton Nigeria Limited and Overwhelming Pinnacle company to undertake various contracts while still on the pay roll of the federal government.

The witness admitted that his conduct was against the ethics of his profession and that of the Code of Conduct for public officers, adding that he forfeited the N535m cash when the EFCC obtained a final forfeiture order from court against him.

He further inform the court that he has not been charged to any court for any crime because the investigation into his activities by EFCC was still on going.

The witness said Turaki as a Minister then, never instructed him to make any payment from the N359m sensitization fund and that no kobo was paid into the ex Minister’s account.



Okunrinboye also admitted that he bought a house at EFAB Estate in Abuja with illicit funds in addition to a Toyota Camry car at the cost of N4m.

He however denied at the court that the EFCC operative, Belloji Adama, instigated him to give evidence against Turaki for him to escape trial in his own indictment.

He said that the sensitization project was approved for Mr Abdullahi Tahir Bagudu, a former Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan and on whose memo the amount was approved.

Okunrinboye informed the court how about N200m out of the N359m was paid out through various companies and individuals without due process of financial regulations.

The trial Judge, Inyang Ekwo adjourned to today, November 11, for continuation

