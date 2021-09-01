National News

Alleged defamation: Ortom files fresh suit against Journalist, Ode

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Current revenue sharing formular stale, unfair, unjust- Masari
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Masari takes new steps to end insecurity https://t.co/NZTiZkSuxQ
6 hours ago
Security agencies responsible for Apapa gridlock – NPA boss https://t.co/FchpZc8BjS
6 hours ago
Benue Killings: PDP charges DSS to investigate Akume https://t.co/6SAe5RPIwP
6 hours ago
Kaduna LG polls: Police deploy over 11,000 personnel https://t.co/rB87mSL0p7
6 hours ago
Minister pledges support for youth peace, security action plan https://t.co/Kjqqau3vH2
6 hours ago
We Are Social Too