Alleged corruption: Electricity staff union removes President-General

The members of the National Executive Council of the Senior Staff Employees of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) said it has unanimously impeached Comrade Chris Okonkwo as its President General.

This was according to a statement yesterday by Comrd Musa Gambo Mahammad (DPGP) and Comrd Kehinde Adegimpe (Branch president EKO Branch) sent to the media.

According to the NEC members, the decision was taken to preserve the reputation of the association as well as save the association from total collapse in the hands of “corrupt and tyrant leader.”

The NEC also listed some of the breaches of the SSAEAC constitution allegely committed by Okonkwo to include Rules 3, 9 and 26.

According to the NEC members, the removal is effective from August 12, 2021.