Alleged assault: Police closed case on Sen. Abbo’s trial

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Nigerian Police, yesterday, closed its case in the ongoing trial of a Senator representing Adamawa North senatorial zone, Elisha Abbo, caught on camera assaulting a woman.

Senator Abbo is before Chief Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah of Zuba Magistrate court, after a video which showed him physically assaulting a lady, went viral.

Following the viral video in the social media, calls for Mr Abbo to be arrested and prosecuted intensified.

He pleaded not guilty of two count charge if criminal assult brought against him by the police and was granted N5million bail.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, the police lawyer, James Idachaba, told the court, that he is closing his case against the defendant after calling two witnesses.

The two witnesses the police brought are the complainant, Anyata Warmate and Mary Daniel, an assistant superintendent with the Nigerian Police, who investigated the case.

In his responds, counsel to, Sen. Abbo, Isaac Adeniyi, told the court that the police has not been able to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

He, therefore, pray the court for an adjournment to enable them file a no-case submission in the matter.

In a short ruling, the court adjourned till March 12, for the adoption of a no-case submission.