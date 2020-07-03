Alleged 46 property: Court orders interim forfeiture of property link to fmr NSITF Boss

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order of interim forfeiture in relation to 46 property including houses and parcels of land allegedly linked to former Chairperson of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs. Ngozi Juliet Olejeme.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the order in a ruling on a motion ex-parte, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/538/2020, argued on Tuesday by Ekele Iheanacho, a lawyer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Taiwo ordered the EFCC to publish the order in a national daily to enable anyone who is interested in the affected property to show cause within 14 days why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge fixed July 27 for continuation.

