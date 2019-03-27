Al-makura approves Justice Bage as new Lafia Emir

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa state, Umaru Tanko Al-makura has approved the selection of Justice Sidi Bage as the new Emir of Lafia after the demise of the former Emir, Isa mustapha Agwa The new emir was born in December, 22nd, 1956.

Announcing the new emir of Lafia and two other chiefs at a news briefing shortly after a meeting of Council of Chiefs held at the Government House in Lafia, yesterday, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Haruna Osegba opined that Governor Tanko Al-makura has approved the selection of Justice Sidi Bage as the new Emir of Lafia after the selection process by the kingmakers.

Osegba added that, the selection of the new emir was carried out in compliance with the legal notice number 12 of 1986 in line with rotational provisions of the law between the two ruling houses of the Lafia Emirate.

The commissioner continued:’’ at the end of the exercise and in compliance with legal

notice number 12 of 1986, His Excellency Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura has approved the selection of Justice Sidi Bage as the new Emir of Lafia today 26th March,2019.’’

The commissioner further announced that governor also approved the selection of new Sangarin Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar, as the new chief of Awe chiefdom.

Malam Osegba explained that the approval of the new Sangari of Awe followed selection of the new Sangari of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar by the four surviving kingmakers after a peaceful process.

He also announced that Governor Al-makura also approved Umar Usman Dodo as the new Osu Kadoko of Kadarko chiefdom.

The commissioner commended the Council of Chiefs for the fatherly roles the played during the selection process and enjoined them to continually maintain peace and order in their respective domains as custodians of culture and tradition.