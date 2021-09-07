Akume justifies comments against Ortom

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Sen. George Akume has stressed that what is crafted against Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom was in the best interest of the State.

Sen. Akume stated this yesterday while addressing a mega rally of All Progressives Congress (APC) at City Bay in Makurdi.

He said he expected the Governor to carefully go through the document and seek remedial measures.

He howvever, lambasted the Governor for sponsoring press conferences demonizing him.