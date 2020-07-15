Akpabio sets agenda for speedy devt of Niger Delta

Share This





















By our correspondent

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio has set agenda for the develoent of the Niger Delta region of the country.

Fielding questions in Abuja yesterday, the Minister identified key priority areas that should be given attention for speedy development of the region, including infrastructure development, accountable administration and judicious application of public funds for the good of the people of the region.

Akpabio said as minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he expects a total reversal of the old ways of doing business, and embracing accountable ways in line with the anti corruption stance of the current administration.

He said he expects to see a record of a forensically audited accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, revealing what contracts were awarded, executed or abandoned, and who diverted monies meant for development that needed to be returned to public purse.

He gave assurance that the NDDC will never be the same based on the aggressive steps taken to turn it around for the benefit of people of the region. “The story of the Niger Delta will change,” he said.

“The era of project duplication for corrupt purposes is gone,” Akpabio said, adding that under his watch, there certainly will be a new dawn in the Niger Delta.

He said the story of Akwa Ibom state under his watch when he served for eight years as governor was described as “uncommon development”, and advised the managers of the NDDC to learn from it.

He said his decision to engage forensic auditors to evaluate the state of affairs at NDDC is not to witchunt anybody, but is inspired by the need for a turn around.

He said the NDDC should step up efforts to provide infrastructure, create enabling environment for business that would bring in jobs for the teeming population of the.area.

He also said that the East/West road is central to the development of the region, and called on authorities to give priority attention to it.

