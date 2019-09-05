Akpabio, Keyamo knock NDDC management over abysmal performance

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

Ministers overseeing Niger Delta affairs, Dr. Goodwill Akpabio and Festus Keyamo, (SAN), on Wednesday, berated the management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), over the inability to deliver development of the region, saying with them at the helm of affairs, it will no longer be ‘business as usual’.

At the maiden meeting between the Ministers and NDDC team in Abuja, both Ministers lamented that the NDDC has not lived up to its responsibility.

Dr. Akpabio who informed that President Buhari’s agenda is to move the Niger Delta region to the next level of development, noted that the huge sums of money going into the Commission should have alleviated the suffering of the people.

He said: “You should get worried that I am the one here. This meeting is to chart the way forward. I as the representative of the President, am very poised and determined to work with you to move the Niger Delta region forward.”

Akpabio said the Ministry “will do a forensic check on the NDDC, dating back to Year 2000, change the idea of politically motivated projects, appraise how far we have gone and where we are going.

“We will work with you and other partners to ensure the clean-up of Ogoniland is sped up and carried out for the benefit of the people”.

The Minister announced that items for discussion during the closed door meeting would be budget for 2020, the current leadership tussle in the NDDC and the Commission’s indebtedness, among others.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said it was time to fast-track the development of the region “the reason why the President has appointed us, as sons of the region.”

“The concept of the NDDC has become a conduit for empowering politicians. We will not do things the way it was done before.”

Also speaking, the Director overseeing the NDDC,

Mrs. Akwagaga Enyia said, “We will work and cooperate with the Minister in his vision to direct and oversee the region. Adequate measures will be taken to ensure we impact on the region positively.