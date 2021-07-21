AKH-TRACADA salutes Nigerians at Sallah, sues for peace

By Ochiaka Ugwu

Anti-Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child Abuse & Drugs Abuse Initiative (AKH-TRACADA) has urged Muslim faithful to uphold the sterling virtues of Islam at Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement released Monday in Abuja and signed by the National Coordinator, Primate Belonwu Ezeanyaeche, AKH-TRACADA in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir, urged Muslims across the nation to imbibe noble virtues of Islam which include: Peace, Piety, perseverance, philanthropy, respect, tolerance and love for one another.

Ezeanyaeche said that Eid-el-Kabir should serve as an auspicious moment for reflecting on the essence of life and that of being real brothers’ keepers.

He stated that Eid-el-Kabir was a rare opportunity that the Almighty Allah affords any lucky Muslim and a time for intense worships, absolute Piety and pity for one another.

Ezeanyaeche stressed the need for total supplication to the will of almighty Allah to ensure his blessing and favour.

He noted that we should thank God for his blessing and honour to be alive to witness the celebration, saying that the season is an invaluable opportunity and none should discard the lessons learnt in it.

Ezeanyaeche however, appealed to Muslims, to use the period of Sallah celebrations to offer fervent prayers for sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of the nation.

He also called for such prayers, for divine plausible solutions to the recurring security challenges in the nation and peaceful coexistence of all citizens.

Ezeanyaeeche informed that all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion had the moral obligation to positively contribute towards making the Nigerian project a huge success.

He pledged that AKH-TRACADA will continue to support relevant government agencies in curtailing Human Trafficking, Child and Drugs Abuse to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling administrative qualities which are geared towards making Nigeria great again.