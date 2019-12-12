Aisha Buhari opposes meddlesomeness by Presidential aides

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, yesterday hit hard on her husband’s nephew, Mamman Daura and spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

In a statement made available to newsmen through Suleiman Haruna, a Director of Information in the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Buhari accused Shehu of making himself a willing tool in the hands of some persons to meddle into the affairs of her family.

She wrote in part “Nigeria’s development is hinged on the ability of public officials to execute their mandates professionally, and to be shining examples in their various areas of endeavor. It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws.

As spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country. Rather than face this responsibility squarely, he has shifted his loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015 and 2019.

To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. This should not be so. The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves.”