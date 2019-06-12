Aisha Buhari commissions maternity complex, empowers 2,000 Adamawa women

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari,Hajiya Aishatu Buhari has commissioned some projects funded by her pet project ‘Future Assured’ at the Federal Medical Centre Yola.

Commissioning the ABF Maternity Complex during a working visit to Yola on Tuesday, Aisha Buhari said it was meant to reduce maternal deaths among women in Adamawa and some other states from where women attend the Yola FMC.

The complex, named after her organisation, Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF), has a 24-bed maternity facility, a 200-capacity anti-natal care hall, consulting rooms, among others.

Aisha Buhari who was accompanied on the visit to Yola by the first ladies of Chad, Gambia, Ghana and Niger Republic, was at her alma mata, Aliyu Mustapha College, Yola, where she launched a school agricultural programme, in conjunction with a fertilizer manufacturing company, Notore Chemical Industries Ltd, intended to get young people interested in agricultural pursuits.

She ended her three-event visit at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola where she flagged off a programme to train 2,000 women and youths and empower them with seed capital.

Speaking during the last event, Aisha said the construction of the maternity complex which would be an extension of the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, is in line with federal government’s commitment to effective healthcare delivery.

“I hope it will reduce maternal mortality in Adamawa and beyond,” she said, urging the Federal Government to provide enough staff to run the complex.

Commenting on the empowerment programme for 2,000 women and youths which she is undertaking under her Future Assured Initiative in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Aisha Buhari said she always wishes to see women and youths being self-employed.

The project commissioned by a business mogul, Mr. Tony Emelu was an anti-natal and maternity complex housing;Gynaecology room,theatre room,Manual vacuum aspiration room,counselling rooms,consultation rooms,Triaging room and reception areas.