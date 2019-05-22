Air travellers brace up for hard times, as unions down tools

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Air travellers, airlines and associated aviation businesses are in for hard times across Nigeria beginning today following the non implementation of agreed resolutions between them and the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) and the management of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority regarding alleged interference in the organogram of NCAA by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The unions, comprising the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), yesterday in a circular called on it members in the NCAA nationwide to embark on industrial action today (Wednesday).

The call is premised on the expiration of a 7-day ultimatum to the Ministry and the NCAA management to respect the agreements reached among the different parties.

At a meeting in Lagos on Tuesday following the expiration of the ultimatum, the General Secretaries of the four bodies issued the directive for the NCAA staff to commence strike effective 5: am today.

According to them, the Ministry and NCAA has drawn their anger over the organogram the ministry approved which was at variance with the agreement reached with the committee set up by the ministry to review the organogram.

A joint statement signed and issued Tuesday evening, they demand the immediate implementation of the new organogram for NCAA as agreed with the Ministry of Transportation, Aviation, the Management of the NCAA and the unions.

Others are the implementation of the reviewed conditions of service as negotiated and the inauguration of the Governing Board of the NCAA.

The unions, say they were disappointed that the Ministry completely neglected their ultimatum and the NCAA reacted with only halfhearted measures a sign that they were not ready to address the issues.

All staff of the NCAA has been asked to assemble at the entrance gate of their various work places and take directive from branch union officers on location until directed otherwise.

“Having therefore exhausted all efforts and patience on the issues and left with no other option, our unions thereby direct all staff of NCAA nationwide to commence an indefinite industrial action with effect from 0500hrs on Wednesday 22nd May, 2019”. Parts of the statement read.

What began like a normal industrial dispute in the sector and often resolved via negotiation quickly as a result of the vulnerability of the industry has been left to fester that it is about to cost players in the industry huge sum in losses and inconveniences.

The worst hits or course will be the airlines because the NCAA, the regulatory arm of the industry plays the most important role regarding the safety of the industry. With none of its staff on ground to monitor and regulate the activities of the airlines, none will take to the sky.

When the aviation unions initially threatened to shut down activities in the sector if the Minister of State aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika refuses to suspend his approved organogram for the NCAA, there appeared to be no concerted efforts to nip the seemingly approaching catastrophic lock of the sector in the bud by the Minister, who himself is an aviator and one who knows the image such unhealthy action portend for the country’s aviation sector on the global stage.

On May 13th at a rally of the joint congress of the unions in the headquarters of the NCAA Lagos, the unions had alleged mass sack loomed in the agency over the newly approved organogram that was not in the interest of the workers.

They had paralysed early morning activities at the agency on the fateful day having taken a swipe at the minister for meddling in the affairs of agencies under his purview as supervising minister, one they claimed had breed corruption in the system as he is said to have flood the industry with people and placing them on managerial levels, use of personal companies to execute projects etc.

The union members who carried placards with different inscriptions chanted solidarity songs calling on the union leaders to take a decisive action against the aviation ministry and stop it from dictating what goes on in the day to day running of the authority.