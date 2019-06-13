Air force probes combat helicopter crash landing in Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the crash landing of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter in Katsina while returning from an anti-armed banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation Hadaran Daji.

The Air Force in a statement issued yesterday by Ibikunle Daramola, its Director of Public Relations and Information, said details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm yesterday were still scanty.

“However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.”