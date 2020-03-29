Published On: Sun, Mar 29th, 2020

Air Force postpones exams into AFMS, AFGMS Jos

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force said it has postponed entrance examination into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) Jos.

A statement issued today by Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information,
Nigerian Air Force, said that the entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled for 4 April 2020, has now been tentatively rescheduled to hold on 16 May 2020 in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

