Air force kills scores of bandits in Niger State

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In continuation of air operations aimed at flushing out armed bandits from the country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, said its Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki, neutralized some bandits at their hideout located about 10Km Southeast of Pandogari in Niger State.

A statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the attack was undertaken on 31 March 2020, sequel to credible human intelligence reports indicating that the bandits had assembled under a group of trees at Kalaibu Village near Pandogari.

“A Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter dispatched for an armed reconnaissance mission in the area spotted and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some, while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North West, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation until our mission is accomplished.”