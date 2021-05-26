Air Crash: Tinubu, Akande, Osoba commiserate with Buhari, express support for one, united Nigeria

By Egena Sunday Ode

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday night led some leaders of the party in the South West geo-political zone on a condolence visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent air crash in Kaduna that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers and men.

Buhari received Tinubu and his entourage at about 9pm at his official residence in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Lagos state governor was accompanied on the visit by the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt General Alani Akinrinade (retd); former Interim National Chairman of APC and ex-Governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande and former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Tinubu after meeting with the President spoke on the clamour for secession by some groups and his mission to the seat of power.

On the call for secession, he said:

“We have already made our position clear; that we want a one, united, peaceful, stable country. Productive and promising. Nigeria is not just a rat village, it’s a nation and we want to keep it as one.”

On why they visited the President,Tinubu stated:

“It’s a national loss, it’s demoralising, it’s disheartening, it’s sad, and to rub minds with him too, to see commitment to humanity.”