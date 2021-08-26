Aides mark Zulum’s 52nd birthday with publication

A combination of media aides and social media associates yesterday celebrated the 52nd birthday of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, with the launch of “Second Verdict”, which is a compendium of published news, analyses, features, columns, commentaries, discourse editorials, selected speeches and score card, in the Governor’s second year.

This is according to a statement yesterday by Zulum’s media aide, Isa Gusau.

Zulum was born on Monday, August 25, 1969 in Mafa town, Borno State.

The 331-page compendium with over 300 articles, structured in 17 thematic sections, was unveiled by Zulum’s Chief of Staff and Publisher of the Compendium, Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The unveiling took place on Tuesday night, the eve of Zulum’s 52nd birthday with the theme: “Celebrating Zulum’s 52nd Birthday with 2nd Verdict”.

Leading members of the editorial board to present copies to the Chief of Staff, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Babasheikh Haruna, revealed that the compendium, which was second in series, had been ready since July, but the editorial board, led by Editor-in-Chief and Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, agreed to delay the public presentation till August 25, to coincide with Governor Zulum’s 52nd birthday.

He explained that the decision was taken at a July meeting in Maiduguri, that was chaired by the Editor-in-Chief, Malam Isa Gusau. Even though Gusau knew he was going to miss the public presentation, as he was due for return to a University in UK, to round up a post-graduate programme he began in September last year.

Babashiekh, who is the compendium’s deputy editor, noted that the editorial members thought of the presentation as their own way of honoring a Professor with the release of a valuable compilation that documents Government’s policies, programmes and projects, and chronicles events in ways that will be useful for readers.

The compendium’s editorial adviser and consultant editor, Dr. Sharafa Dauda of the department of Mass Communication at the University of Maiduguri, in his remarks, gave details of the compendium’s entire structure, recalling that it took one year to plan, gather articles, sort them according to their timelines, structure them into sections, edit and plan them into pages with accompanying photos.

Unveiling the compendium, Zulum’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Marte, commended the Governor’s media aides and social media associates for working round-the-clock throughout the year, to produce a second compendium, which was modeled after the “First Verdict”, that was released in August 2020.