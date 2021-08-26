AIB vows to simplify aircraft accidents report with digital graphic format

By Albert Akota

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Engr Akin Olateru has vowed to simplify aircraft accident reports with digital format for quick dissemination of information of incidents to relevant authorities.

The commissioner who stated this yesterday in Abuja during a 2-day Industry Engagement on the review of Accident reports, said Nigeria will be the first in the world to come up with such format of Accident Investigation reporting system.

He said his plan is to present report to the world by using a website.