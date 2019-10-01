AHF wants countries to commit resources for AIDS, TB

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has called on governments across the world to commit funds to the sixth Replenishment conference coming up in France to help end AIDS, Tuberculosis (TaB) and Malaria.

The Country Programme Director, AHF Nigeria, Dr Echey Ijezie made the call at the weekend in Abuja while briefing journalists on the forthcoming conference to by hosted by France President, Emmanuel Macron.

The President will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon, to raise at least US$14 billion to help save 16 million lives, avert 234 million infections and help the world get back on track to end these diseases.

While thanking nations that have pledged to the Sixth Replenishment, and those that have always been given, Ijezie urged countries yet to fulfill their commitments, including Nigeria to do more. “For the Sixth Replenishment, AHF – Nigeria is joining the rest of our Global Bureau and stakeholders in Nigeria to lend our voice on the need for commitments to the Global Fund to be fulfilled.

“AHF is very proud of having played important roles in helping the Global Fund reach its previous targets. These were truly global efforts for AHF under its ‘Fund the Fund’ banner, meeting with the Embassies of donor governments in several countries, marching in front of Parliaments, and much more,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator, National AIDS, STPS and Hepatitis Programme, Public Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Araoye Segilola said Nigeria has been benefiting from global Fund Supports in the area of HIV, TB and malaria hence need to also commit fund for the conference.

According to him, apart from the international funding, the our Indigenous and local fundings need to Improve both at the states and local governments. “If all the states will commit fund to HIV, we will have no problem,” adding that at the national level the parliament is aware and is realising fund, saying that there is need for States to also realise money