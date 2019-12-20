Agriculture ministry trains women on rice parboiling

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Department the Federal of Agriculture extension on Wednesday kicked-off a three-day workshop training for women on rice parboiling process by using false bottom pot technology.

In an interview with newsmen at the occasion in Gwagwalada, a resource person in the Department of Agribusiness and Market Development at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Abuja, Alhaji Shaibu disclosed that the ministry had been doing parboiling technology in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He also said the ministry had been engaging the rice farmers on paddy grading and fortification so that they should not waste their money on paddy, saying that workshop aimed at improving the rice farmers parboiling technology.

He further pointed out that the ministry had gone several states to make sure that these technologies get to paddy processors or rice processors.

Commenting on the Border’s Closure, he noted that the closure of Border would improve food production in the country.

Shaibu, however, revealed that the participants would be powered with equipment by the ministry at the end of the workshop.

Also speaking at the workshop, one of the participants, Hajiya Rekiya Mamman, thanked the organisers of the workshop for imparting the knowledge on them.

Mamman said she would use the knowledge gained at the workshop to enlighten other rice farmers.