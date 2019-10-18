Agric Show: Niger woos investors with areas of comparative advantage

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, said the state would continue to leverage on the vast comparative advantages in the production of rice and other high valued cash crops.

He said this was to further encourage both local and foreign investors.

Speaking at the 2019 and 12th edition of the annual National Agricultural Show, the Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry Agriculture, Ibrahim Garba Musa, listed other features where the state had comparative advantage to include “expansive arable land, conducive environment, large water bodies, expansive forest resources and favourable government policies.”

To further consolidate on the state’s efforts at boosting the agric sector, he said government was in collaboration with Alliance in for a Green Revolution I’m Africa (AGRA) to develope the state agric policy and investment plan.

The Governor also disclosed that the state had continued to collaborate with various development partners, adding that “our partnership with the World Bank, African Development Bank, French Development Agency, and the Food and Agricultural Organization.”

According to the Governor, the state has keyed into the Federal government National Livestock Transformation Plan, believing it would revolutionalise the sector.

“Niger state has already set the pace in this regard through the encouragement of ranching as a means of encouraging the adoption of global best practices in livestock animal husbandry.”

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Musa, said following the directive of the Governor, his Ministry had taken measures to fully develop the valued crops where the state had comparative advantage.

Speaking on his behalf, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Jonathan Wasa, Alh Musa said: “ the Ministry has identified these crops and regarded such crops as projects with each being assigned a project officer.”

The National Coordinator, Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN) organizers of the National Agricultural Show, Dr Samuel Negedu, said described Niger state as a worthy partner to the Show.

He praised the state for its “tenacity and sheer determination to lead in Agricultural development in the country.”

He called on other states in the country to emulate the state on its efforts at breathing life into federal government agricultural development strides in the country.

The Niger state Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria(AFAN), Alh Shehu Galadima, noted that the state was active in the development of agricultural value chains.