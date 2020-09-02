Agitation for Hausa Emirate in Chikun LGA ploy to distract el-Rufai – Activist
From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna
An activist and politician, Comrade Waziri Yakubu has urged Governor Nasir el-Rufai not to allow himself to be distracted by agitation by an association Cibiya Na-Tanko demanding that an emirate be created for the Hausa people in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.
Comrade Yakubu while addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday said, while it is the constitutional right of the said association to express such demand, doing so is not in the best interest of development of the local government and the state at large.
He noted that in the Chikun chiefdom, the Hausa man is the district head of Gwagwada while a Gbagyi man is the district head of Kujama, hence such demand to him is rather uncalled for.