AGF: Why I can’t speak on alleged arrest of Adoke

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, said on Monday that his office is yet to receive any formal communication on the alleged arrest of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mr Bello Adoke.

Malami declared that until he receives such formal communication, he would not comment speculatively in one way or the other over the matter.

The AGF and Minister of Justice disclosed this while reacting to the media reports on the matter.

His reaction was contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami, SAN and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the him, “My office as the Attorney General Federation and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in receipt of any formal communication regarding the alleged arrest in line with international conventions, processes and procedures relating to such matter.”.

Continuing, the statement said, “Until such formal communication is received the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice would not comment speculatively in one way or the other over the matter.”