Again, troops nab 28 criminals in Plateau state

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of operation Safe Haven, have arrested 28 criminals at various locations in plateau state.

Also last week, the troops confirmed arrest of 30 criminals within Jos and environs.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the troops were combing all parts of the state to rid it of criminal elements.

Specifically, he said during a raid between 13 and 15 September 2020, 25 suspected criminals were arrested within Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He added that one locally fabricated pistol loaded with one round of 9mm ammunition was recovered during the course of the operation.

“Substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and other illicit drugs were also recovered by troops.”

Furthermore, he said on 16 September 2020, the troops in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services, Plateau State Command, conducted a raid operation on hideouts of suspected gunrunners at Kurgwi and Kwande communities of Qu’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, where they apprehended a suspected gun runner, one Mr Rayyanu Mohammed AKA “Star” with 2 single barrel guns, one fabricated rifle, one fabricated pistol, and 12 cartridges.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the suspect is a close associate of the notorious gunrunner Christopher Ngwu who was earlier arrested in Bakin Ciyawa village on 8 September 2020. Both suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the DSS team for further action.

“Similarly, on 17 September 2020, troops conducted another raid operation on suspected drug peddlers and criminal hideouts within Barkin Ladi town of Plateau State. Troops apprehended a notorious drug peddler one Lawan Auwal with large amounts of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, amongst other illicit drugs. The suspect and exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.”

