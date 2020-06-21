Again, troops kill scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said troops of Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, carried a devastating air strikes, killing several terrorists’ at Bula Bello and Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Eneche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the air interdiction missions were executed on 18 and 19 June 2020 sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed use of the closely linked settlements as staging points to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the 2 locations.

“The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ hideouts as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters.”

