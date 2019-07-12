Again, Shi’ites clash with Police, 5 arrested

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

For the umpteenth time, members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, yesterday stormed Abuja streets, in continuation of their protest against the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Our correspondent reports that the IMN members, who returned to the streets of the nation’s capital, also had serious confrontation with the Police at the Federal Secretariat, in the heart of Abuja.

It was gathered that trouble started when security operatives made a frantic attempt to control the protesters during their procession around the busy area.

Consequently, the Police fired tear gas canisters and gunshots to disperse the aggrieved IMN members, while five Shi’ite members were apprehended by the security operatives.

However, the clash caused serous panic as passers-by, motorists and workers fled the scene to escape being caught in the fracas.

Recall that the recent round of protest against the continued detention of IMN leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazakky, left no fewer than five Policemen injured, when Shi’ites took their protest to the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, in Abuja.