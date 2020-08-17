Again, Reps ask NNPC, Agip, others to appear before C’ttee over $30m debt

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of the Representatives Committee on Upstream has asked the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Nigeria Agip oil Company, NCDMB, DE COON Services Limited alongside other JV Partners to appear before it’s over $30 million Debt.

The Chairman of the committee, Musa Adar (APC-Sokoto), made the announcement while briefing newsmen in Abuja at weekend.

Recall that DE COON Services Limited had petitioned the House, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70m accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs executed in a contract it won via tender for the company since 2014, amongst other infractions that are inimical to the terms contained in the contract.

The committee had on July 29, 2020 summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, (the other JV partners) to appear on Wednesday August 12th to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations.

However, NCDMB (Nigeria Content Development Management Board) who were named in the petition had honoured the committee’s invitation for Wednesday 12th August, and its officers were present at the hearing.

But NNPC, Agip oil company among others failed to show up.

Rep.Adar explained that the committee will not relent in its effort in ensuring justice prevails .

He said “Agip had refused attending the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic”

He however said “NAOC had indicated willingness to appear online and make submissions on the accusations but we must expresse our dissatisfaction with that because the lockdown has been lifted, Agip oil & gas production has been going on and even the House has been sitting daily since.”

He added that Agip must appear before it as directed.

Rep. Adar noted that the few weeks grace given the companies involved was just to ensure all parties are present at the next adjourned date to ensure fair hearing hence the need for them to show appearance otherwise the investigation will go on as planned.

