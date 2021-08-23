Again, Police confirm abduction of more 50 people, killing of 4 in Zamfara

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of fifty innocent people after killing four others in Goron Namaye district in Maradun Local Government area of the state midnight of Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Shehu Mohammed, saying gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have invaded Goron Namaye town in large number midnight of last Sunday shooting sporadically, in the course of which four people were killed while fifty members of the community were found missing.

