Again, Ortom goes into isolation

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom’s non appearance at public events since the beginning of the year has raised concerns by Benue people.

Peoples Daily observed that rumors have been making the rounds that the governor may have packed out of Government House to his renovated palatial resident located at Judges’ Quarters in Makurdi.

It was also, learnt that the governor’s decision to relocate to his personal house is borne out of fears of being infected with the dreaded Corona Virus.

Recall that the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, had during a recent interview with newsmen at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational service held at ECWA Church Makurdi, disclosed that his boss was on a 10 day self isolation because a certain permanent secretary(whose name he did not disclose) and his entire family tested positive to Corona Virus.

According to him, the Governor was expected to be given a clean bill of health the next day, Monday.

However, nothing was heard about it, a situation that sent tongues wagging about the Governor’s present State of health even as he did not preside over the State Executive Council and State Security Council meetings.

But Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, said his boss was in a good state of health, explaining that he had to go into another isolation because most of his aides including his Principal Private Secretary Mr. Justin Amase whom he had contact with, tested positive to Corona Virus.

Hear him, “the Governor was advised to go into another isolation because most of his aides including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and his Principal Private Secretary all tested positive to Corona Virus but the Governor tested negative. However, once in a while he goes to his private resident to stay but he is in Government House now attending to State functions”.

Also, when asked about his boss’s covid-19 result in a text message, the State Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu who doubles as the Chairman, State Action Committee on Covid-19 simply replied, ‘the Governor is OK’.

