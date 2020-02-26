Again, NECO dismisses 19 staff for certificate forgery

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the dismissal of 19 staff from her service for certificate forgery.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Azeez Sani,

Head, Information and Public Relations Division that was made available to journalists yesterday in Minna.

Consequently, a Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

According to the statement, “the committee also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and Institutions denied having certificated them.”

The Governing Board of the Council vetted the report of the Certificate Verification Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff at its 52nd regular meeting.

It would be recalled that earlier the Governing Board had at its 17th Extra Ordinary meeting in November, 2019, also approved the dismissal of 70 staff for certificate forgery.

The certificate verification exercise which is on – going is aimed at sanitizing the system.