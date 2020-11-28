Again, Military kill several ISWAP fighters, destroy hideouts

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis, as well as at Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno State.

The military in a statement on Saturday by

Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 27 November 2020.

He said the operation was part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI II”, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“The coordinated attacks launched by the Air Task Force, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters.”

