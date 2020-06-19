Again, Military destroys BHT tactical command centre in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a BHTs’ Tactical Command Centre and neutralized some of their fighters at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was in continuation of air interdiction missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation Long Rreach to unhinge the leadership of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East.

“The operation was executed on 17 June 2020 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions observed significant presence of BHTs in the settlement and also established that a prominent compound with solar panel-mounted rooftop and a large tree in the middle with a nearby flag-mounted sentry post was being used by the BHTs to coordinate their operations in the area.

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to take out the Command Centre took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the Centre and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of several fighters.”

