Again, Military air strike kills several bandits in Kaduna

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits in the Kuzo area of Kaduna State.

The military said the bandits were eliminated as they attempted to move hundreds of rustled livestock through the area.

A statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved on 7 November 2020, when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopter, on armed reconnaissance mission in the area, spotted the bandits, along with the rustled livestock, in an open patch along the East-West Axis of the Forest.

“The helicopter strafed the target area leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits.”

