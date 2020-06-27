Again, Military air strike kills scores of BHT, destroy logistics base in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on 25 June 2020, killed scores of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) and destroyed their logistics base in Tongule and Bukar Meram, Borno state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the successful air interdiction missions is a subsidiary Operation Long Reach.

“At Tongule, where recent credible intelligence indicated frequent convergence of BHTs, about 35 terrorists were spotted by the NAF surveillance aircraft in different parts of the settlement as it vectored the fighter jets to attack the target area. The munitions from the jets hit designated areas within the settlement, destroying some structures and taking out many of the terrorists.

“Similarly, at Bukar Meram, a BHT logistics hub on the fringes of the Lake Chad, the air strikes, which were carefully timed and executed in multiple waves for maximum effects, resulted in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ facilities. Several of their fighters were also killed in the process.”

