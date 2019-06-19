Again, gunmen kill 3 in Kaduna village

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Three people, including two children and a teenager have been confirmed killed, in a fresh attack on a village in Kaduna state.

The Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo stated this in a statement made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

DSP Yakubu Sabo identified the victims as Monday Yahaya 8 years, Samson David 17 years and Ashimile Danladi 9 years old.

He saidTeams of Policemen quickly moved to the area, evacuated the dead bodies to the hospital and ensured that the situation was brought under control.

“Preliminary investigation later revealed that the attack might not be unconnected with the attack of Fulani camp early morning of the same date in the area.

“However, efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators and the command has intensified patrols and other proactive measures to forestall further breach of peace in the area.” The statement read.

Investigation reveals that, the attack was launched on Unguwan Rimi Village in Kauru local government area of the state around 2:30pm on Monday.

An eye told our Correspondent that, the attackers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded the village and started shooting sporadically, leaving some people dead and several others injured.