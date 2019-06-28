Again, EFCC arrest 7 internet fraudsters in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Following a sustained crackdown on cybercrimes and criminals, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office has apprehended another set of seven suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head Media of EFCC Kaduna Zonal Office, Zainab Sani Ahmed The statement stated that operatives traced their hideout at No.15, Giwa Road, Barnawa High Cost area of Kaduna State.

The suspects, six males and one female were arrested following an intelligence report received by the Commission.

The arrested persons are, Iyere Eromoseze Sylvester, 40, Uyiekpen Gabriel Etiosa, 21, Elimia John, 22, Eguasa Osas, 24, Osaohian Osas, 23, Faith Equasaogbomo, 33, and Terry Ogbudu, 25.

The EFCC also revealed that an identity card belonging to a Special Assistant of the National Assembly (House of Representatives) bearing Sylvester’s name was found during the raid.

The spokesperson further added that other items recovered at the point of arrest include, a Toyota Venza car, 18 exotic phones (iPhones, Samsung, etc), three Apple iPads, five laptops, two international passports, several SIM cards of various networks.

Others are two Mifi and several flash drives, 11 ATM cards, exotic wrist watches and an exotic variant of Indian hemp (Haze).

They attempted hiding some of the items in the microwave, toilet water closet and bathroom sink.

Zainab Sani Ahmed said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Only last week, the EFCC bursted a seven man gang of internet criminal in Abuja following an intelligent report.