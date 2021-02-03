Again, DSS warns against plans to incite religious violence

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reminded the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country.

The DSS in a statement issued on Wednesday by Peter Afunanya, its

Public Relations Officer, said latest developments indicated desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.

“In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.

“However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.”

