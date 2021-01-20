Again, bandits kill 8, set villages ablaze in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Hundreds of gunmen suspected to be bandits have stormed the villages of Dutsin Gari and Rayau under Maru Local Government area of Zamfara State, killing eight people and burnt down many houses.

According to a resident of one of the attacked villages who did not want his identity in print, the suspected armed bandits first invaded Dutsin Gari village around 11:00pm on Monday and stayed till 3:00am with a mission to abduct some community members.

The said mission of the invading bandits hit the brick wall as the villagers came out enmasse and showed readiness to die than watch their brothers and sisters taken away by bandits who will later demand to be paid ransom.

“They (The bandits) instantly opened fire and killed six innocent people for resisting them, just then members of the community replied by using all sorts of local weapons in defense of their people and the entire village.

“As the bandits learnt that, the mission could not be successful, they decided to withdraw down to the neighboring village called Rayau where they also received a stern resistance, before then, we heard them shouting as they were disappearing on their bikes”, he added.

He noted that, the bandits killed two other innocent people at the neighboring Rayau village as they engaged in a serious battle with the villagers who also stood to protect themselves.

He further narrated that, the same group of bandits had returned to the two targeted villages in the morning of yesterday (Tuesday) but only to find they were deserted by the villagers for fear for further attack, a development which caused them to set many houses in Dutsin Gari ablaze.

It would be recalled that a couple of months ago, the bandits invaded Dutsin Gari village where they abducted over forty worshippers while observing their Friday prayers out of which eighteen are still in the custody of bandits.

Contacted for comment, a Member State of Assembly representing Maru North, Honorable Yusuf Alasan Kanoma, said he was informed by the villagers exactly during the attack, “And I did not hesitate to called the security Chiefs in the state and notify them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...