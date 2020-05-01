Again, 16 almajiris from Kano test positive to coronavirus in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed the sad news that there are 16 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

These new cases are almajiris who came from Kano. Their test results returned positive from a sample of 40 persons whose test results were released Thursday.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni said, “these latest cases have raised the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kaduna State from nine to 25.

The statement disclosed, “The high number of positive results from persons with travel history from outside the state confirm the Kaduna State government’s fears about the danger of infection from neighbouring states and the role of interstate travel in facilitating the spread of COVID-19 across state lines.

‘One of the 17 cases announced by NCDC was a repeat test from an existing patient, their attention has been drawn to it and it will be remedied.

“As part of the implementation of the preventive measures, our health officials are monitoring suspected COVID-19 cases who are believed to have snuck into the state despite the ban on interstate travel.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to draw attention to the appeal the state standing committee on COVID-19 has made to the security agencies to accelerate the blocking of entry points into the state.

“Effective enforcement of the prohibition of entry into Kaduna State as outlined in the Quarantine Orders is clearly a key success factor in efforts to avert the nightmare scenario of community transmission.

“We wish to draw the attention of the public to the provisions of the Quarantine Orders and the penalties for any willful contravention.

“We appeal to the public to be vigilant and to kindly report returnees from states with high infection rates by contacting officials of the Ministry of Health.

“We also encourage such persons to contact the ministry officials so that they can be monitored. Failure to do so may make such persons liable to the processes prescribed for violators in the Quarantine Orders.

“We wish the new cases speedy recovery as they receive the usual high standards of care from our medical professionals.

“The Ministry of Health welcomes the approval granted by the Kaduna State government for the payment of Occupational Safety Incentive to our frontline health workers as well as the provision of enhanced life and disability insurance packages.

“The general public is reminded of the importance of hand-washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from COVID-19. It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”

