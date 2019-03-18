Again, 10 killed in renewed attack in Kaduna

Share This





















•As Miyetti Allah, community bicker over 113 cows killed in Jos

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna and Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

No fewer than 10 people have been killed, and about 30 houses set ablaze by unknown gunmen in Nandu Gbok community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack in Southern Kaduna came while the people were mourning and trying to deal with the devastating attack on the Adara people in Kajuru Local Government Area.

Shehu Nicholas Garba, member representing Kema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in a statement said, “We woke up this morning to the sad news of an attack by gunmen on Nandu Gbok, a community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“At the time of this statement, about 10 bodies have been recovered and about 30 houses confirmed burnt down.

“The latest attack is coming while we are mourning and trying to deal with the devastating massacre brought on the Adara people, has once again, brought to the fore the plight of the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna.

“The chairman of the local government council and other stakeholders are assessing and trying to deal with the unfortunate situation.

“My condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Sanga Local Government Area.”

He appealed to the communities to remain calm and not to contemplate any reprisal.

“Meanwhile, I am appealing to the security agencies in our State to reinforce their presence in Sanga, especially in the affected community, with the aim of stopping further attack and fishing out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“I am also appealing to Sanga local government council and the state government for immediate make provision of relief materials to the displaced victims.

“The renewed and ferocious attacks on communities in Southern Kaduna call for the urgent attention of the Nation and the International community.

“Our communities are helpless and are pleading that all persons of conscience should speak out,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Police Command has called on the affected communities not to take the law in their hands, as all efforts are being put in place to fish out those behind the sad incidents.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, stated this in a statement.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 113 cows were attacked and killed while grazing around College of Accountancy in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association alleged that the attack was launched by “Irigwe” who were said to have attacked the cows with sophisticated weapons.

The National President of Irigwe Youth, Ayuba Chinge, denied the allegation, saying his group was not in support of any criminality or violence.

He condemned the act and called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

“ I am in Kano at the moment. I was called by the Commander of Sector 6 of OPSH that some cows were killed. We, as a people, condemned any form of criminality and will never support killing of people, cows or illegal grazing.

“We called on the security to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” Chige said.

Nura Abdullahi, Plateau State MACBAN Chairman who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos, said both Operation Safe Haven and State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede were aware of the incident.

The chairman said the state government was yet to say anything about the attack.

“Soon after the attack, we reported the incident to the OPSH sector 6 and I personally reported to the Commissioner of Police and directed that I take the matter to the DPO for documentation, which has been done. The area commander and the DPO have visited the scene and seen the evidence for themselves,” he said.

Abdullahi said the Police had called a peace meeting between the Irigwe community and the Fulani to prevent further occurrence of such incident.

wThe National President of Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria, Saeedu Maikano, while lamenting on the incident said some of the cows had been deliberately machete and killed by the attackers, adding that government had failed to protect them and their properties.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tyopev Terna, didn’t respond to a text sent to him by our correspondent, but Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Adam Umar confirmed the killing of the cows.

He said the incident had occurred around the College of Accountancy in Kwall while the cows were grazing.

Mr. Umar said efforts were being made by security personnel to arrest the perpetrators of the act.