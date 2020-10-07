After Shehu Idris, El Rufai moves to break Zazzau emirate into three

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Plans are said to be underway to create more emirates from the present Zazzau emirate as the Kaduna State government is working on an executive bill that will reform the composition and classification of the state’s chieftaincy and traditional council.

Since the demise of the 19th emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris on 20th September 2020, the people of Zazzau emirate as well as the state have been waiting assiduously for a new Emir.

However, things took a dramatic turn when the five kingmakers picked one of the three contestants to succeed the late Emir.

A development which was rejected by the governor, El-rufai.

The governor, it was gathered, then directed the kingmakers to accommodate the remaining contestants.

Thus, 11 names were resubmitted to the Kingmakers and later two names were added to bring the number to 13 who are seeking to succeed the late Emir.

However, in a dramatic twist, it was gathered that a bill is underway to create more emirates under Zazzau.

Under the new arrangement, it was gathered that the Zazzau emirate would be split into three.

‘We will have the Magaji Gari Emirate, Zazzau emirate and Kudan emirate, the reliable source stressed.

According to the source, the name of Magaji Garin Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamali is to be submitted as the new Emir of Magajin Gari, while the name of Yariman Zazzau, Munnir Ja’ afaru is to be submitted as the new emir of Zazzau and Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu is submitted as the new emir of the newly created Kudan emirate.

With this development, Zazzau emirate which has 11 local government areas of Zaria, Sabon Gari, Giwa, Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Kubau, Soba, Igabi, Kaduna North and Kaduna south would now be shared among the new emirates.

While confirming the existence of the bill, El-rufai had on Tuesday during the presentation of the 2021 budget before the state House of Assembly stated that his administration was working on the chieftaincy and traditional council bill which will be forwarded to the House.

“We shall be approaching the House with more bills to further strengthen governance in the state.”

He said the chieftaincy and Traditional Council “will entrench the reform of the chieftaincy system, specify composition and classification of emirates and traditional council and update the provisions of colonial laws and chieftaincy matters that we inherited.”

