AFRIGIST boss appeals to Gov’t for clinic

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Executive Director of African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information, Science and Technology (AFRIGIST), Dr. Akingbade Adewale Olusola has appealed to the Nigerian Government to build a clinic for the institute.

Dr. Olusola who made the appeal while conducting the Nigerian First Representative on the Governing Council on AFRIGIST, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Samuel Adeniran Taiwo, outgoing Chairman of the council, Mallam Mohamodou Keita representing the Government of Mali and other members of the council round various projects embarked upon by the Federal Government of Nigeria did not fail to acknowledge the tremendous contributions of Nigeria to the institute.

He disclosed that the institute which was being managed by eight African Countries currently has postgraduate students on various aspects of Geospatial Information, Science and Technology from different countries pointing out that its council was constituted by the Governments of Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Ghana, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Nigeria, hosting the 51st meeting of the council.

Dr. Olusola maintained that the health bay at the institute was being overstretched because of the number of students and thus there was need for a bigger health facility. He said medical services were being provided by a doctor and three nurses.

While thanking President Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola who has granted AFRIGIST audience further appealed for the completion of other projects the Nigerian Government embarked upon. He mentioned the borehole, staff quarters, hostel renovation, and roads among others.

The First Representative for the Nigerian Government on the council, the SGoF, Surv. Taiwo assured the council members and management of the institute of the commitment and support of the FGN. He asked the Executive Director of the institute to document everything to enable him provide details in his brief to the Honurable Minister of Works and Housing whom he described as a surveyor’s delight and passionate developer.

The institute, formerly Regional Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS) under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) situated at the renowned Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife in Osun State has trained over 2,500 persons across the lips and bounds of Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...