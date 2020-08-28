AfDB: PDP congratulates Adesina on re-election

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the former Minister of Agriculture and President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for his re-election to serve a second term in the Presidency of the bank.

The PDP made the felicitation in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party said that the re-election was not only earned but well- deserved in view of the competence and commitment Dr. Adesina has displayed in uplifting and promoting the bank’s operations since 2015, when he was first elected as President of the bank.

According to the party, “Dr. Adesina has attracted praises in bringing his deep knowledge in economic development to bear on the bank’s primary functions of making loans and equity investments for the socio-economic advancement of Regional Member Countries (RMC)”.

The PDP commended Adesina for improving on the the bank’s key role of providing technical assistance for development projects and programs as well as promoting investment of public and private capital for development.

The party noted that Adesina had remained a good Ambassador of Nigeria in his display of high level of discipline, professionalism and utmost diligence in the discharge of his duties at the AfDB.

