Afaka 39: Parents call for rehabilitation of affected students

From: Femi Oyelola kaduna

Parents of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, said all abducted students have been safely returned, saying there is urgent need for immediate rehabilitation of the affected students.

This was contained a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Malam Abdullahi Usman and Secretary, Mrs Catherine Y. Saleh.

The Forum thanked all Nigerians for their prayers and support that led to the freedom of the abducted students.

“We extend profound gratitude to all Nigerians and lovers of humanity at home and abroad who showed up and showed out in solidarity as we went through the dark horrendous period of waiting and hoping for the return of our children,” the forum said.

They explained that the parents of the 27 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, have met and reviewed what they described as one of the most important matter in their lives, which is the release of their children by armed bandits.

“You would recall that the students were abducted on 11th March, 2021.

“It is, first and foremost, pertinent for us to effect an important correction on the number of the released students.

“They are 27, not 29, as reported by some national dailies. The total abducted students were 39, out of which 2 (two) escaped not long after abduction, 10 were released in 2 batches of 5 each, leaving the remaining 27, who were released yesterday, Wednesday 5th May, 2021, 56 days after their abduction,” they explained.