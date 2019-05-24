Adamu confirmed as IGP, promises to restructure force

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Inspector General of (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has promised to re-organize the Police Force for efficiency and effectiveness in order to address the vexatious issues of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and general insecurity across the country.

Adamu stated this shortly after being confirmed by the Police Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at its meeting in the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Adamu was appointed Acting IGP on 15th January, 2019 to succeed Ibrahim Idris who retired after the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, the IGP said he had briefed the council on the security situation in the country and the efforts the force was making in addressing the situation.

According to him, the Council was satisfied with measure he had put in place to address the security challenges.

“I was ushered in and I briefed the council on the security situation in the country and the efforts we are putting in place or have put in place to address the security challenges. After the presentation, I was confirmed as the IGP,” he disclosed.

The Police boss explained that his confirmation by the Police Council was a huge task to the entire force to put in more energy in helping to address the security situation in the country.

He said “what it means for us is that we have been given a huge task to make sure that we provide security within the country and make the country crime-free, which means that we have re-doubled our efforts.

“Whatever strategy we have put in place, we have to look at it, and re-strategize day in, day out to make sure that the insecurity in the country goes down to the barest minimum. We have to look at our strategy and re-strategize and also look at our personnel to re-organize the way our system is structured, identify the right personnel in the right places to have them do the job. So, it requires re-strategizing for us to be able to dig deep into what is happening in the North West so as to deal with the situation squarely.

Speaking further, Adamu noted that he was sure that the security agencies within the country were capable of dealing with the situation. “What we need to do is just to re-strategize and then face the criminals squarely.”