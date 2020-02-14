Adamawa Varsity Governing Council nominates 3 candidates for VC post

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

In an effort to ensure appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for Adamawa State University Mubi, ADSU, the institution’s Governing Council has nominated three candidates for the post.

Chairman of the Council, Honourable Auwal D. Tukur disclosed the development in Yola Thursday while addressing the press.

He said that twenty five professors including four female participated in the struggle for the position.

Tukur who is a son to former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP Alhaji Bamanga Tukur said the selection committee had submitted three names after a thorough screening for onward submission to the governor .

Tukur stated that it is now left for the governor to make a suitable choice of one among the three candidates for confirmation as substantive vice chancellor of the university in the near future.

“The screening and selection committee has finally selected three candidates for the position of the position of the VC of the university.

“The three (names withheld) will be forwarded to Gov.Fintir ,who will finally select one among them as substantial or substantive VC, “ Tukur announced.

According to him, the convocation of the university has been slated for April 2 and 4 for the first time in the last ten years to due reasons best known to the previous administrations of the university.