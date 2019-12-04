Adamawa police parades 319 kidnappers, rapists, others

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has paraded 319 suspected criminals accused of terrorising the people in the state with various criminal offences.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Adamu Madaki disclosed that the suspects were arrested by the detectives attached to the Command from various locations in the state for committing one crime or the other.

Madaki while parading the suspects before journalists at the state Headquarters Tuesday said his Command adopted new strategies in its crime watch which are yielding positive results in the past five months.

Madaki explained that,the suspects comprised of 106 kidnappers, 115 armed robbers/Shila boys, 61 homicide suspects and 37 rapists,who were apprehended from July to date.

Madaki said items and other exhibits recovered from the suspects included one car, 13 tricycles, six AK 47, 236 cutlasses, 139 knives, 465 loaf of Indian hemp and large quantity of assorted hard drugs among others.

“The Command state CID, special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and other operational outfits of the command in its effort to checkmate the criminal activities were able to dislodge criminal in their hideouts/ black-spots.

“Many of them terrorizing people along Savanna- Lafiya road, Numan-Jalingo road, Ngurore-Demsa road, Ngurore-Mayo-Belwa road, Song-Gombi road, Fufore-Gurin road, Jambutu, Vinikilang, Doubeli and Shinko areas were arrested,” the commissioner said.